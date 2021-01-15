Oba Darasimi

A group of Igbo professionals has alleged that the activities of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, are being sponsored by desperate politicians who are keen on scuttling the chances of South East region from producing the next President of Nigeria.

Coalition of South-East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND) condemned the activities of IPOB and its leader and urged well-meaning people from the region to vehemently denounce the outlawed group.

In a statement issued by its National President, Prof. Madumere Chika, a copy of which was obtained by The Street Journal, CSEPNND described IPOB as a terrorist group that should be crushed.

The statement read: “We wish to authoritatively say that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not working for the interest of Ndigbo, rather he is being bankrolled by a certain Nigerian politician who is contesting the 2023 presidential elections from the South against the Igbos.

“We are vindicated by the findings and happenings around Kanu, the fugitive leader of IPOB and we call on all Ndigbo around the world to distance themselves from this Kanu and his terrorist group.

“This politician is doing this through some of his key aides to cause disaffection in Nigeria between the Igbos and other regions of our country.

“The politician, having realized that the general mood in the country now is the high sympathy Nigerians have for Igbo people in 2023 general elections, decided to employ this method to set Ndigbo up against Nigeria and we must not allow this.

“Kanu held several meetings with these people in December in France and another meeting on January 10 and 11, 2021. This is why we have always warned people on the character of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, that they are on a self-serving mission and not an Igbo agenda.

“Kanu is working with some fifth columnists that are out to rob Ndigbo of the presidency come 2023. We must not allow this fugitive to succeed. We are aware that apart from the little dues IPOB extorts from members and sympathizers, its major funding comes from these desperate politicians.”