Oba Darasimi

A former chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) Sam Ohuabunwa has said the country will be transformed if a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is allowed to succeed president Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Ohuabunwa, who is also the convener of the New Nigeria Group (NNG), said well-meaning Nigerians must support the initiative for the purpose of fairness and equality.

He insisted that there are many individuals from the region who are well qualified to manage the affairs of the country and the time has come for the whole of the country to rally round the South-East to produce the next president of the nation.

The industrialist said that there would have no economic challenges if those in positions of authority had been doing things in a transparent manner.

He said that an equitable, fair and transparent Nigeria where every citizen will have equal opportunity to flourish is realizable, adding that God blessed the country with such natural resources that every Nigerian was expected to lead a minimum quality life.

“Anybody who means well for this country must support this move. It is right in the sight of God. An Igbo man as the President of this country will unite Nigeria and save it from its challenges,” Ohuabunwa said.

The former chief executive officer, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, said that an Igbo man as president of Nigerian would put the country in its right stead, adding that the country would witness economic transformation.

“There must be righteousness in our nation. Otherwise, we are going no where,” he said, adding that the motivation of the Igbo man to lead Nigeria was not about the Igbo nation but about Nigeria.

He, however, called on Nigerians to support the current administration to navigate the country from economic challenges.

“In due time, only the best from the area will be presented for the rest of Nigerians to make their choice.

“We must present our best for Nigerians to choose. Our vision is not about the Igbo, but about Nigeria and whoever God chooses to lead the country from among our people, I will support,” Ohuabunwa said.