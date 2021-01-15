In a bid to develop athletics in Osun State, and to create competitive platforms for long distance runners in the country, Uniq FM and Freedom TV, Ilesa, have concluded plans to stage a half marathon tagged ‘Ijesha Grand Marathon’.

The road race, according to Sesan Omikunle Oyinbolomo of Uniq FM, will be unveiled today at BELTIJ LTD, Kilometer 3, Ilesa/Akure Expressway, Iwaraja, Ilesa.

Oyinbolomo hinted that the rationale behind the long distance event that wouldcome in two categories, 5km and 21km, is to create an athletic event of international standard in Ijeshaland.

Participants, especially those for the long distance race, will register free for the maiden edition, which is being sponsored by BELTIJ LTD.

The major sponsor of the event, Tijani Remilekun Usman, owner of BELTIJ LTD, said he is happy to associate with any venture that will build the capacity of youths in Ijesaland and Osun State in general.



He pledged to make the road race an annual event.