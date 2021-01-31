Wealthy industrialist, Alhaji Umar Ayinla Saro is dead. The Ilorin, Kwara State born, Lagos based business mogul died on Sunday evening of complications from the deadly Covid-19 virus at a private hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos where he battled the virus till he gave up the ghost.
Unlike his close friends, such as Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Razak Okoya, Chief Alex Duduyemi, who all like to hug the limelight, Alhaji Saro abhorrent the kleiglight with passion.
No doubt, his death will come as a blow to his wife, Alhaja Afast Saro and several children whom he left behind.
Another person who will consider his death a huge blow is Hajia Bola Shagaya. A very close friend of the late businessman, she is always a regular at any party thrown by the Saros. This is quite understandable as the socialite who is an inlaw to the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has a son fathered by the late businessman.
One other family that will miss the Sardauna of Ilorin is celebrity fashion designer, Lisa Folawiyo, and her younger sister, Sike, who was recently attacked while jogging on the Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge. Sike is married to the late billionaire’s son, Yusuf.
Comments