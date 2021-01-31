Wealthy industrialist, Alhaji Umar Ayinla Saro is dead. The Ilorin, Kwara State born, Lagos based business mogul died on Sunday evening of complications from the deadly Covid-19 virus at a private hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos where he battled the virus till he gave up the ghost.

Unlike his close friends, such as Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Razak Okoya, Chief Alex Duduyemi, who all like to hug the limelight, Alhaji Saro abhorrent the kleiglight with passion.

No doubt, his death will come as a blow to his wife, Alhaja Afast Saro and several children whom he left behind.

Another person who will consider his death a huge blow is Hajia Bola Shagaya. A very close friend of the late businessman, she is always a regular at any party thrown by the Saros. This is quite understandable as the socialite who is an inlaw to the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has a son fathered by the late businessman.

One other family that will miss the Sardauna of Ilorin is celebrity fashion designer, Lisa Folawiyo, and her younger sister, Sike, who was recently attacked while jogging on the Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge. Sike is married to the late billionaire’s son, Yusuf.

Mourning the late Saro, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described his death as a great loss to humanity. The monarch in a condolence message signed by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, described the late Sardauna of Ilorin as a strong pillar and advocate of principle of equity, fairness and justice as well as grassroot developer. “Umar Saro’s death has marked the end of an era. He was generous to a fault and his contributions to human capital development and empowerment of the less privileged cannot be over emphasized. I am deeply hurt and pained by his death. I commiserate with his immediate and extended families over the irreparable loss. May Almighty Allah accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-janatul firdaos”, the Emir said. According to him, “Late Umar Saro was a successful business magnate, community leader, philanthropist and Chieftaincy title holder in the Ilorin emirate.

Like this: Like Loading...