Twenty people, on Saturday, lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash at Olokonla, along Bode-Saadu-Jebba expressway in the Moro local government area of Kwara State.

It was gathered out of the 20 deaths recorded, 17 bodies were said to have been burnt drastically.

One person, however, was said to have survived the auto crash and came out without any form of injury.

Similarly, it was learnt that the cause of the crash was associated with speeding and wrongful overtaking.

The multiple road traffic crash which was said to have occurred at about 3:00 am on Saturday involving three vehicles, a Blue coloured commercial Mark Truck with registration number GGE614XM, a white colour commercial Mitsubishi Canter Truck with BRK534YX plate and a white colour Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KEY479YE.

According to the account of an eyewitness, the driver of the Toyota bus lost control, while he was trying to overtake a lorry loaded with pepper and a truck that was ahead of him.

This development led to a head-on collision with another truck that was coming from the opposite lane of the road and the impact led to a fire.

The Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade and the director of the State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa John, confirmed the auto crash.

He said:

“Following the First Information Report (FIR) of the road auto crash from the unit commander in charge of RS 8.11 Bode saadu Unit command ACC A Ibrahim in the early hours of Saturday, 30/1/2021, the multiple Roaf Traffic Crash occurred at about 0300hours at a location called Olokonla area which involved three vehicles (Blue commercial Mark Truck GGE614XM, White commercial Mitsubishi canter Truck BRK534YX and White Toyota Hummer bus KEY479YE).

“One passenger was rescued from the Toyota Hummer bus by the FRSC personnel on arrival to the scene but the remaining 17 occupants were burnt beyond recognition as a result of the fire that gutted the bus.

“The Fire service also got to the scene and were able to put off the fire.

“However, a total of 31 male adults were involved in the crash, 20 male adult died while 11 were rescued with various degree of injuries ranging from bruises, burns and fractures who were taken to Aduagba Clinic & maternity Olokonla, Kwara state, while the deceased were also deposited at the clinic facility.”

