By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nollywood actress, Uche Iwuji has revealed how she was able to overcome the shame and trauma caused her following her nude photo that was leaked on the internet many years ago.

The mother of one, who disappeared from the scene immediately after that ugly incident, said she took solace in God, who helped her to overcome the shame after her friends and close associates abandoned her to her fate.

She also relocated abroad to escape from the humiliation and disgrace that trailed her viral nude photo.

Recall that Iwuji’s marriage to her ex-oil millionaire husband, Juwon Lawal which was contracted in 2012, crashed 15 months after her nude photo was leaked on the internet alongside several allegations of infidelity.

The actress’s private photo was said to have landed in the wrong hands, leading to the leak on the internet.

In a chat with us in Owerri, the beautiful actress refuted the reports that her marriage crashed as a result of her leaked nude photo.

According to the actress, her marriage which produced a child crashed due to irreconcilable differences

“That was not the issue . My nude picture saga happened before the advent of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. That wasn’t the issue. It was as a result of misunderstanding. We never got to understand each other. Although we dated for some years before we got married, we were not compatible,” the actress insisted.

Iwuji, who is fully back in the movie industry also revealed how she was able to overcome the shame brought upon her by her leaked nude photo saga.

“It was my faith in God that saw me through. I know it wasn’t an easy ride . the incident taught me a big lesson because when you have people around, you thought that they were your friends. But you didn’t know that they were envious of you. I just channelled my mind in God. I told God to remove the shame and reproach from me . And he did . Here am I today, ” she enthused.

Speaking further, Iwuji said she travelled abroad to join her family in order to ward off all the negativity that surrendered her then. She also credits God for her ability to stay relevant in the entertainment industry despite the setback.

“I am someone that little things like that get at. I just had to change environment and remove all the negativity around me and it helped me a lot.”

‘Everybody abandoned me , except my cousins who stood by me. My family is based abroad. Actually, I wanted to relocate abroad until I met my ex-husband who insisted I must return to the country.’

Iwuji said she’s currently combining her acting career with running of her one year old business.

“I have a perfume store. I also deal on a healthy drink called Tiger-nuts as well as Zobo drink,’ the actress disclosed.

Revealing further, the screen diva said that she’s planning to launch her brand on the global stage this year.

On relationship, the Imo State-born actress confirmed that she’s in love again, and may give marriage a second chance. A graduate of Sociology from the University of Lagos, Iwuji who started her acting career in 2000, has over the years garnered a huge fan base even though everything changed in the wake of her crashed marriage and inevitable disappearance from the scene.