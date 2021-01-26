Businessman and activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has described as embarrassing attempts to make him the head of South-West Security Network better known as Operation Amotekun.

Igboho has been in the news lately for asking herdsmen in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave within seven days, blaming the leadership of the Fulani for being behind the rising insecurity in the state.

At the expiration of his ultimatum, Igboho and his supporters stormed the Fulani settlement to eject those he described as “killer herdsmen”.

There were later reports that Igboho had been made an offer to become the head of the South-West security outfit.

But the activist rejected the offer, saying that he was only interested in driving killer Fulani out of Yorubaland and not be the head of Amotekun in the South West. He warned against the politicisation of his fight against kidnapping and killings by suspected Fulani in the South-West.

“I won’t be tired until I achieve my goal of sending criminal Fulani out of Yorubaland. I am not interested in becoming the head of Amotekun. I am not a hunter or a security expert. What kind of embarrassment is that (the offer)?” he asked Dele Momodu rhetorically in an Instagram Live Chat

“Nobody should try to induce me with any position of making me the head of anything. That is not what I want. I am asking them (governors) to send all killer herdsmen out of our land. That is what I want.”

Igboho also denied having any rift with the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, saying, “He (Adams) is aware of our steps. We are updating him. You can see that he spoke in support of our struggle. He has vowed to resist any attack against us.”

Sunday Igboho’s house in Soka area of Ibadan was set ablaze by unidentified hoodlums on Tuesday morning.

