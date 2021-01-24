The Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs. Bridget Esene has been reported to have been abducted by gunmen while she was on her way to church.

It was gathered that the gunmen trailed her when she was going to church on Sunday morning around the Iqueniro area off Agbor Road in the state.

After she was accosted by the gunmen, she was draģged out of her car and taken into their car (the kidnapper’s vehicle) and whisked to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the kidnappers were yet to make any call for ransom.

A source at the Immigration Service confirmed the incident to Vanguard saying, “She was abducted at her church premises around Agbor road area this morning. Her whereabouts are yet unknown as her abductors are yet to speak with her family. Her car has been recovered where it was dumped at Agbor road bye-pass area and we learnt that her abductors headed towards Benin Auchi road axis off the by-pass”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state has neither confirmed the development nor released an official statement. Similarly, the Nigeria Immigration Service has not released a statement.

