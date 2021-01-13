Oba Darasimi

A Federal Commissioner, Imo state office of the Public Complaint Commission, Chief Willie Amadi, has landed in trouble after appearing in sex tape that has gone viral, The Street Journal can report.

Amadi, who is also a lawyer, in a leaked video which had been trending on social media, was seen videoing himself in the 12-second sex tape which captured his image and those of two girls, in an amorous sex position.

It was reported that the video first leaked on WhatsApp and later uploaded on YouTube last Saturday.

The video appears to have been made by Amadi himself while two girls were seen in the background making out on a bed.

Amadi sat on the bed while he videoed the amorous scene behind him, in a reflected glass bedroom.

58-year-old Amadi who is a one time Special Adviser to former Governor of Imo State Chief Ikedi Ohakim on Sanitation and ENTRACO, was appointed a Federal Commissioner in the PCC in 2018.

Amadi who is popularly known as “Ukwa achi aka” by his admirers was one time Owerri zonal chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Imo State.

It will be recalled that Dr. Sam Amadi, former chairman of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and a lecturer recently condemned the way politicians exploit the vulnerably of young girls to sexually abuse them.

Amadi said, “I left Transcorp Hotel Abuja after my news analysis at Arise News TV. As I stepped to the lobby of the hotel, I saw a bevy of pretty young girls in their early 20s crowded in a corner. There were all skimpily dressed as if there were commercial sex workers. The time was 10.30pm.

“One of them rushed to greet me. She was one of my students. I recognized her clearly because she had a slight disability and I paid attention to make sure she followed the coursework. I was shocked. I recognized three of those hotly dressed pretty young girls as fresh graduates of my department.

“What are they all coming to do at this kind of hotel at this hour and dressed in this manner? Of course, I think I know what it is. A Nigerian politician or man of means have arranged them for his pleasure and those of his friends and acquaintances. Every day, our girls are disoriented by these politicians who have neither shame nor conscience because they have access to power and money.”

