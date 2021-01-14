Nigeria witnessed the highest searches for porn and gay porn in 2020 during the lockdown | Image: Broadway World

The practice of homosexuality in Nigeria is embattled by a plethora of obstacles, chief among which are; the social stigma and the 2014 law which banned sexual relationships between persons of the same sex.

In spite of these obstacles, homosexuality continues to thrive in the country, albeit, with caution. In December 2020, Nigeria emerged one of the highest users on popular gay dating platform Grindr, the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people.

According to statistics provided by Google Trends for 2020, Nigeria witnessed surges in the search for gay porn in March and another in April. It is noteworthy that those increased interests in gay pornographic contents happened around the period the country embarked on a nationwide lockdown in March.

The statistics further ranked the states in Nigeria that had the highest search for “gay porn” with South-East states taking up most of the list.

Topping the list was Imo which was also the state that ranked the highest in 2019 for searches for gay porn. Closely behind was Delta state (up from 5 in 2019) while Enugu which ranked second in 2019 was third on the list in 2020.

Top 10 states in Nigeria that searched for gay porn in 2020

Imo

Delta

Enugu

Anambra

Abia

Kano

Bauchi

Edo

Nasarawa

Lagos

Furthermore, Nigeria also witnessed the highest searches for porn in 2020 during the lockdown. According to statistics provided by Google Trends, the search for porn reached its highest peak in March and April of 2020.

Also for the year 2020, the Anambra and Abia topped the list of states in Nigeria that searched for porn.

Top 10 states in Nigeria that searched for porn in 2020

Anambra

Abia

Edo

Bauchi

Federal Capital Territory

Rivers

Cross River

Lagos

Benue

Imo

