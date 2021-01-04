By Chris Njoku, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has paid workers their December salary, it has been learnt.

Uzodimma, who spoke through the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, hinted of plans to publish names of 40,000 civil servants and 21,000 pensioners who have been paid fully. He vowed to silence his detractors ‘who have been constantly discrediting his administration’.

He said: “I have paid workers their salaries up to date. Anyone who has not been paid may have unresolved documentation issues.

“Those parading falsehood of unpaid salaries to shut up as they have no constructive criticisms to offer the public.”

The governor, however, challenged his critics to publish the list of those who have not been paid with all the relevant automation data, showing that they are real civil servants.

Uzodimma reminded the rumour mongers of the consequences of falsehood

“They should publish what they have but should they publish falsehood, then they will have to face the music of the legal consequences of their unpatriotic actions,” he added.