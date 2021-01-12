By Olayinka Ajayi

The government of India has commended exemplary Indians and its institutions in Diaspora that have helped strengthen multilateral relations with other nations across the world.

Speaking in a celebration of Non-Resident Indians Day, known as the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’, hosted annually by Indian government, President of India, Mr. Ramnath Kovind, commended Indians and its institutions in diaspora as true ambassadors of peace which Mahatma Gandhi represented.

According to Kovind, “The January 9 is a significant day in our nation because is the day Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, returned to India from South Africa, that is why we chose to have the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas celebration on this day.”

Among institutions awarded is the Indian Cultural Association, ICA, in Nigeria for its outstanding community development contribution in Lagos, Nigeria as “PRAVASI BHARTIYA SAMMAN AWARD”.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the awards, President of ICA, Chief Sanjay Jain said: “This is the first time we ever had a national recognition to an Indian association in Nigeria. For us it’s a moment of great pride as well as an historic moment for ICA and the entire Indian community in Nigeria. It gives me immense pleasure on the addition of this newest feather to ICA’s cap of service and commitment to our host community.”

Among dignitaries present at the event were the President of India, Mr. Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister, Mr. S. Jayshankar amongst several others.