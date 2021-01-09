A passenger plane with more than 50 people onboard has gone missing shortly after take-off on Saturday, 9 January, from the Indonesian capital Jakarta, Euro news reports.
The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 lost contact en route to Pontianak in west Kalimantan province, officials said.
Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com said the aircraft had lost more than 3,000m (10,000ft) in altitude in less than a minute.
Pictures of what seemed to be aircraft debris appeared on TV and social media.
Television footage showed relatives and friends of people aboard the plane weeping, praying and hugging each other as they waited at Jakarta’s airport and Pontianak’s airport.
A number of residents of an island near where the plane disappeared said they had found objects they thought were from the plane.
The transport ministry said search and rescue efforts were under way.
It said last contact with the plane, with the call sign SJY182, was made at 14:40 local time (07:40 GMT).
According to registration details, the plane is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500.
Sriwijaya Air, a local carrier, said it was still gathering information about the flight.
The plane is not a 737 Max, the Boeing model involved in two major crashes in recent years.
Sriwijaya Air is one of Indonesia’s discount carriers, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.
Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, ageing infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.
Comments