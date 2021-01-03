Argument around 5G is unnecessary

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, weekend explained that due to the scientific innovations that heralded the 21 Century, the year 2021 will bring about lots of changes in various sectors of the economy.

Anyim stated this while delivering a Lecture entitled “Preparing for the Second Quarter of the 21st Century” at 2020/2012 Law Dinner organized by Nigeria Bar Association, (Rock Bar) Afikpo Branch at the residence of Hon. Idu Igariwey in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to Anyim, “the world will not wait for us; the world is moving on”.

While making his predictions as to some of the changes that would soon become visible, the former Senate President called on Nigerians and the country at large to prepare for the technological innovations of the 21st century that would soon make some existing facilities and services obsolete in the country.

“In the year ahead, citizens will begin to loose their privacy. SMSs will soon disappear. Computer keyboards will disappear and be replaced with voice control media. Things will likely change in the next few years.

“Petrol engine cars will be replaced by electricity-driven vehicles. Oil companies and exploration will soon disappear in the years ahead. We should start to prepare. Electricity generation and Distribution will soon disappear. In the next years, people will begin the generate their own power. The grid system will soon disappear.

“We should be careful with investment and commercial decisions because very soon it might be obsolete. Covid-19 has taught us that you don’t need to move to get work done. We need to prepare for this. 5G has come to stay. You can’t escape it. China is working on 6G. For speedy connectivity. The argument against 5G is unnecessary. In the nearest future, you don’t need keys to open your doors.

Facial and voice recognition will replace many services; most of us will leave throughout this period. Before 2021 gets over, many things around us will change. You should expect my prediction in the next 5 years. The revolution is inevitable – Industry 4.0”

In his remarks, the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Sam Egwu called on lawyers as the last hope of the common man to stand up and face the challenges facing their choosen profession.

READ ALSO: Edo NUT directs members to shun enrollment into pension scheme

Welcoming the guests, the Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Afikpo Branch (Rock Bar), Sir Michael Njoku noted that “We committed ourselves to pro Bono legal services to aid the indigent citizens entangled in the web of the Law.

“We provide these aids bearing in mind the provision of Section 36(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, which provides for presumption of innocence of an accused person until his guilt is established beyond reasonable doubt.

“We are constrained by lack of Finance and mobility. This is where we invite and crave your indulgence for your usual generous intervention to bail us out.”

The occasion was attended by Ebonyi Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stalwarts at the National Assembly, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, the zonal PDP Caretaker Chairman, Chief Ali Odefa among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria