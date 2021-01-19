The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6, 2021, for the Anambra governorship election

Festus Okoye, chairman of INEC information and voter education committee, said the commission agreed on the date during its meeting on Tuesday.

In a statement released, Okoye said the date is in line with section 178(1) & (2) of the 1999 constitution, which states that a governorship election shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of the incumbent.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred on it by the Constitution, the Electoral Act and all other powers enabling it in that regard, the Commission has fixed 6th November 2021 as the date for the conduct of the Anambra State Governorship election,” the statement reads.

“By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, the Commission will issue the statutory Notice for Election on 9th June 2021. The Collection of Forms EC9 (Formerly CF001) and EC9B (Formerly CF002) for the election will take place on 10th June, 2021 and the conduct of party primaries and resolution of disputes arising from the primaries will take place on 10th June – 1st July, 2021.

“The personal particulars of the candidates will be published on 16th July 2021 and the parties will commence campaigns on 8th August 2021. The final list of nominated candidates will be published on 7th October, 2021.

“The Commission enjoins all the registered political parties to pay close attention to the timelines and schedule of activities outlined in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities as they are constitutional and statutorily provisions.”

Okoye added that INEC is concerned about the spate of “acrimonious primaries”, as well as the nomination of unqualified candidates, which results in litigations, and sometimes, the nullification of elections.

“We urge all the stakeholders to support the Commission’s efforts to strengthen the electoral process, including the deployment of technology to deliver free, fair and credible elections,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...