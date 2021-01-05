By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Fire Service on Tuesday said no fewer than 134 persons have lost their lives to fire inferno incidence recorded within the period of January to December, 2020 in the state.

This was also as it said properties valued at N634.6 million were destroyed by the fire incidence.

The state Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Saidu Muhammed disclosed this to newsmen in the state on Tuesday.

Muhammed said it also saved 1,077 lives and property worth N2.5 billion from the 786 fire incidents calls received across 27 fire stations in the state within the period under review.

According to him, “the service received 693 rescue calls and 184 false alarms from residents.

“134 lives were lost and property valued at N634.6 million were destroyed during the period.

“The service also saved 1,077 lives and property worth N2.5 billion from the 786 fire incidents received from 27 fire stations in the state.

“We use this opportunity to advise people to handle fire with care to avoid inferno.

“Similarly, people should abide by the traffic laws to avoid road accidents and to join hand to stop our children from going to well alone or rivers or pond for local swimming. We also advise people that are using wells to built it up and put the cover to prevent our children and animals from fall inside,” Muhammed however said.

Vanguard News Nigeria