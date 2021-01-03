AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday floated an exercise on joint Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) of special forces and air police K-9 operations, code-named ‘Exercise Taimako Yazo’ meaning ‘Help has Come’ on Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The exercise demonstration which took place at Rijana village, along the highway, is expected to help address security challenges along that axis. It would be recalled that in 2019, the Nigerian Air Force conducted several counter terrorism exercises in Kaduna, Kano, Niger and Osun States, in a bid to further develop the capacity of Nigerian Air Force Special Operations Force to be better positioned to respond to the various security challenges bedeviling our dear nation in the areas of counter terrorism, airport security and anti-banditry operations.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar who was the guest of honor, in his address said, the overall desire of the Air-force is to ensure that the personnel are trained and equipped to maintain very high level of combat readiness and operational effectiveness. The aspiration he said no doubt is in tandem with the yearning to reposition the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

He reiterated that the importance of training to a fighting force like the Nigerian Air Force cannot be over emphasized, adding that regular purposeful training remains the cornerstone of military combat readiness. This he said will ensure that the personnel are always at top physical fitness level, to be able, willing and ready to execute any mission successfully. “It is in realisation of this that the Nigerian Air Force ensures that its personnel are mentally alert and physically fit at all times, through regular training and exercises to ensure that we remain continually willing, able and ready to defend the nation.

“Accordingly, in the quest to achieve professionalism, Service members are subjected to excruciatingly difficult training procedures and exposures to various terrain conditions to enable them achieve and maintain a high level of combat effectiveness. This no doubt will help our personnel perform at the highest standards throughout their career” he stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Special Operations Command (SOC), Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, said the objective of the CSAR exercise was to rehearse the tactics, doctrine and synergy amongst first responders for effective CSAR operations of downed aircrew or other NAF personnel. He said the ability to rescue crew in hostile environment is particularly important as it can be adapted in anti-kidnapping operations as was recently done by the NAF in concert with other security agencies in the rescue of the 344 boys of Government Science Secondary School Kankara.