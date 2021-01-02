Following the rising spate of insecurity and banditry attacks in Katsina State, a group of people, Saturday, held series of protests to condemn the killing and kidnapping of innocent people.

The protesters, mostly youths from Ilala, Kadawa and Mahuta communities in Dandume Local Government blocked the major road leading to Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State and Funtua Local Government in Katsina.

One of the demonstrators, Salisu Mahuta, who spoke to HumAngle said, “We have been here since 9 am demanding for accountability in the security situation in our communities, armed groups have taken over our lands”.

“They attacked Kadawa badly this morning, killed some people and kidnapped many.

“It seems the government has abandoned us in the hands of these merciless and deadly criminals. They are killing us and raping our women daily.”

While chanting “Buhari and Masari are total failures,” the protester also demanded demand that the government and security agents act urgently.

Another protester lamented that the villagers had lost complete access to their farmlands and spent a great fortune paying ransoms while the government is doing nothing to save them.

Dandume Local Government is a farming community in the northwest of Katsina and the majority of inhabitants cultivate different cash crops.

These protests come weeks after suspected terrorists abducted over 80 Islamic school children returning from the celebration of Maulud Nabiyyi (Prophet Mohammad’s birthday) and also after 344 boys of the Government Science School Kankara were abducted and released.

Like this: Like Loading...