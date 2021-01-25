The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday, said the nation’s security agencies are winning the war against security challenges in parts of the country.

This is despite the rising number of people being abducted for ransom or killed as well as the constant sacking of villages and communities by terrorists while snuffing out lives from villagers.

Mohammed who was joined at a press conference in Abuja by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola said, “I can tell you today that the armed forces, the police and other security and intelligence agencies are ramping up their efforts to enhance the security of lives and property across the country, and the results are beginning to show.

“Therefore, we will be highlighting, at this press conference, the recent successes recorded by the Armed forces and other security and intelligence agencies in the fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminals.

“Since the security agencies take the bashing at the slightest occasional security reversals, they also deserve our commendation and support when they live up to their billing, as they are doing presently.

Since the beginning of this year, which is barely three weeks old, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have neutralised 158 criminal elements across the country. This is in addition to scores of other terrorists and armed bandits killed during airstrikes.

“Some 52 criminal elements were arrested, with scores of arms, ammunition and equipment recovered. Troops have also rescued a total of 17 kidnapped victims across the country.”

A few weeks ago, the Federal government had accused the International Criminal Court, ICC and Amnesty International of attacking Nigeria and worsening the fight against insecurity.

“The ICC and some international human rights organizations, especially Amnesty International, have constituted themselves to another ‘fighting force’ against Nigeria, constantly harassing our security forces and threatening them with investigation and possible prosecution over alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.

“Nigeria did not join the ICC so it can become a pawn on the court’s chessboard. It beggars belief to see that a nation that is fighting an existential war against bandits and terrorists is constantly being held down by an international body which it willingly joined,” Lai Mohammed had said.



