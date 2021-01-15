Nyesom Wike

By Idowu Bankole

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on the Federal Government to change the Security Chiefs in order to allow for fresh ideas and strategy in tackling the threats to internal insecurity in Nigeria.

Wike acknowledged the efforts made so far by the country’s security chiefs in the battle against insurgents.

He, however, noted that in spite of full military engagement with Boko Haram and killer bandits, the threats appear to be overwhelming the country’s security agencies.

He made the call on Friday during the wreath-laying and parade ceremony to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt.

According to Wike, Boko Haram, bandits and killer herdsmen have continued to overrun communities, randomly killing and abducting helpless people.

He said that since insurgents had been destroying private and public property with relative ease, the Federal Government should take decisive action and end such menace.

“A country is as strong as its Armed Forces. Her inability to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency in spite of years of full military engagement shows that all is not well with our approaches and commitments to the battle against the internal insecurity.

“Today, therefore, also raises the need for all of us to be worried by the deteriorating security situation across the country and restate the call on the Federal Government to do everything necessary to bring the security threat by Boko Haram and armed bandits to a decisive end in the shortest possible time.

“We thank the Service Chiefs for their efforts so far in the battle against the insurgents,” Wike said.

“But we also align with the concern of citizens that having seemingly reached their wit end, they should now give way for fresh hands and ideas to give the fight the impetus that it so strongly needs to ensure that Boko Haram and killer bandits are comprehensively defeated and smoked out of existence.

“The time has come for the Federal Government to change strategy, seek help from our friends and confront the urgency of the internal insecurity situation in Nigeria with every weaponry at its disposal to stop the killing, free all hostages and improve the physical security of our country for all Nigerians,’’ he said.

Wike also said that Nigerians were gracious beneficiaries of the various sacrifices made by the armed forces personnel as they put their lives in line to defend the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria