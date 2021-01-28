Akinwale Aboluwade The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, said on Thursday that it arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. Two of the suspects, who are brothers, gave their names as Adepoju and Adeniyi Akinrinmade. The duo were reportedly arrested in their room and parlor apartment, alongside Dennis Oluwamuyiwa, Oni Oluwaseyi, Adeyemo Adeyinka, Abayomi Aborisade, Goodluck Olatayo, and Gbolahan Sodiq. The Commission said that they were arrested during an early morning raid in their hideout at Ayegbami area of the town. The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren , said that “Operatives at the zone had, for days, kept surveillance on activities around the spots after receiving intelligence alleging illegal use of the internet for criminal acts.” Items that were recovered from the suspects include two cars, laptops and phones. Uwujaren said they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. The Commission had, earlier in the week, arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan.

Their arrest, on Monday, followed an intelligence reports detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences.

Four cars, phones, laptops and other incriminating documents used in perpetrating the crime were allegedly recovered from them while last week, the Commission announced the arrest of 11 suspected fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The EFCC, acting on intelligence, arrested the suspects in their hideouts.

The Commission alleged that they recovered 12 cars, including three Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUV, one Acura SUV, two Honda Crosstour, two Toyota Venza and three other Toyota brands.

Also recovered from the suspects are phones, laptops and other devices.

Some of them claimed to be students, while others said they were artisans, farmers and businessmen. They are currently being quizzed to ascertain their levels of involvement in the alleged crime.

It was gathered that they would soon be charged to court immediately investigations are concluded.

