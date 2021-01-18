Akinwale Aboluwade

An internet fraudster, Samuel Oteyowo, has bagged 14-months-jail-term for defrauding an American of the sum of N19.6m.

Oteyowo claims to be a graduate of Civil Engineering from a Nigerian university.

He was charged with one-count amended charge of criminal impersonation for defrauding Warren Doht of an amount totalling sum of N19,664,128.50 (Nineteen million, six hundred and sixty four thousand, one hundred and twenty eight naira, fifty kobo) via the internet.

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State pronounced the 32-year-old guilty as charged.

The accused person was said to have committed the crime contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (ii) of the Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) of the same Act.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibadan Zonal Office, however stated that the convict had, however, approached the Commission for a plea bargain agreement.

The plea bargain agreement, Wilson Uwujaren Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, said, “formed the basis for the amended charge with which he was arraigned and convicted on Monday.”

After pleading guilty to the amended charge, prosecution counsel, Murtala Usman, urged the court to convict him accordingly.