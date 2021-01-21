Investigators in Ghana busted crime syndicates engaged in baby harvesting and child trafficking operating in parts of the capital, officials said on Thursday, 21 January.

It follows a sting operation where two babies were sold to investigators for about $5,000 and $4,800 each.

Personnel of Ghana’s economic and organized crime office (EOCO) and the medical and dental council (MDC) issued a joint statement, saying that the anti-crime operation was carried out as part of a series of joint investigations launched in late 2020.

“The arrests are part of ongoing investigations into activities of some medical practitioners, nurses, social welfare officers, and other individuals suspected of operating baby harvesting and child trafficking syndicates, said the statement.

It named two medical doctors, four nurses, a social welfare worker and two other individuals with no specific professional designation, as the brains behind the syndicates.

According to BBC, authorities believe some of the mothers may have been told their babies had died after delivery.

They say others who were unable to take care of their newborns may have been encouraged to sell them.

Two rescued baby boys are now in the care of the authorities.

Hope Mensah Quarshie, a medical doctor at the military hospital in the capital, was arrested with four nurses and an accomplice at his private clinic after they had sold a baby to the joint investigation team last October.

Early this month, the team arrested Noah Kofi Lartey, a medical doctor working at the Greater Accra regional hospital, when two of his accomplices led the investigators to his private clinic to buy a new-born baby.

The licenses of the two arrested doctors have been withheld until a court determines the case.

