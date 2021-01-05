Following the killing of the owner of Subawah petroleum, Alhaja Sherifat Adisa, by unknown gunmen, the petroleum dealers and marketers under the umbrella of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has ordered the shutdown of all filling stations in Ibarapa region of Oyo State.

The Ibadan depot of IPMAN has also threatened to shut down all filling stations in the state if the situation continues unabated.

The Chairman of IPMAN, Ibadan Depot, Mrs Bukola Mutiu, in a statement, said the closure of all filling stations in Ibarapa area of the state is a warning to the Oyo State government to urgently arrest the growing trend of killings and kidnapping of petroleum dealers in the state.

Describing the killing of Alhaja Adisa as one too many, IPMAN warned that except the trend is abated, all filling stations in the state would be shut down.

The statement read, “This killing and kidnapping has become so rampant as series of cases have been coming up recently. Last Saturday, one of us, Alhaja Sherifat Adisa, who was the owner of Subawah petroleum, was kidnapped at about 7:30 p.m. from her office and two people were also killed in her station. Her corpse was found at about 11:00 p.m. close to her station.

“However, IPMAN has decided to close down all petrol stations in Ibarapa till something is done by the government to protect them and if something is not done, the shutdown of all petrol stations will be extended to Oyo State as a whole.”

Besides, Alhaja Adisa who was kidnapped then killed, two other young boys were also killed by the stray bullets of the gunmen while their mother who was standing next to them ran into a nearby bush for safety. She is said to be currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The five gunmen were eventually caught by Amotekun Security Operatives and local vigilantes and handed over to men of Operation Burst in Oyo State.

