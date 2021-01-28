Akinwale Aboluwade

The Ibadan Progressive Union, IPU has passed a vote of confidence in the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, describing it as an initiative that must not be allowed to fail due to its importance to the security architecture of the state and the South-West region.

The group equally urged the federal security agencies to support the local initiative while also lauding Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for his efforts in securing the state.

IPU spoke in a statement signed by its President and Secretary, Olayinka Alli and Dr. Muideen Olatunji respectively.

The statement read that the crisis in Ibarapaland should be handled with caution, adding that the traditional institution in the state should continue to collaborate with the government in securing the state.

It added that Amotekun had been doing well in filling the voids left in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, stating further that the citizens of the state should support the corps in their bid to secure the state.

It read in parts, “The recent crisis in Ibarapa land needs cautious handling and all individual that desire the reversal of the horrible incidences in Ibarapa and the rest of the state needs to align with the Makinde administration on the structured security outfit of the state, Amotekun, lest we play into the hands of our detractors.

“This is a time for us all to unite and play down divisive politics for our collective benefit and regional growth, peace and development. Amotekun is our collective project and must not fail.

“The IPU wishes to implore all Mogajis, under the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, to go to their various domains and ensure that peace and tranquility reign in Ibadan.

“We also want to implore traditional rulers all over the state to support the government of the day to help ensure peace and security across the length and breadth of the state.”

It described the Amotekun initiative as a timely step in the right direction judging by the security challenges in the country.

“It is a known fact that our nation has been faced with serious security challenges in the last few years and unfortunately, the situation rather than getting better is getting worse.

“We are convinced that no serious and responsive government will keep standing akimbo while its domain is in turmoil. The Yoruba-speaking nation thus looked inward and created Amotekun, which was launched by the state governors on 9 January 2020.

“The Oyo State Government under Governor Makinde gave all it required to make the outfit succeed and deliver its set mandate. It is a known fact that the security situation in Nigeria and specifically in the South-West and Oyo State in particular got worse in the wake of the #EndSARS protest and Amotekun has been trying to fill the gaps created by the police absence.

“So, the least all sincere citizens of Oyo State can do is to support and encourage the Amotekun Corps and pray for its success. The Ibadan Progressive Union, is hereby passing a vote of confidence in the Amotekun Corps and its leadership.

“We are again using this opportunity to implore the conventional security outfits to collaborate and support the local initiative.”

