Despite international calls against his execution, a 31-year-old Baluch man was hanged by Iran for murder, abduction and terrorist links on Saturday, 29 January.

Javid Dehghan Khalad was put to death early in the morning in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

The execution came just a day after the United Nations made an appeal to Iran against it. Dehghan was arrested in June 2015 and later convicted of being one of the leaders of a terrorist group linked to the jihadist Jaish al-Adl army of Justice, he had been found guilty of carrying out armed action against the state.

Dehgan was found to have been involved in the killing of two revolutionary guard members in 2015. He was also accused of leading a raid aiming to abduct five border guards one of whom was killed.

“We urge the authorities to halt the imminent execution of Javid Dehghan, to review his and other death penalty cases in line with human rights law, the Geneva-based office of the United Nations high commissioner for human rights wrote on Twitter before the execution.

“We strongly condemn the series of executions of at least 28 individuals since mid-December, including people from minority groups, it added.

A London-based rights group, amnesty international has alleged Dehghan’s trial was grossly unfair with the court relying on torture-tainted confessions and ignoring abuses committed during the investigation.

During the past weeks, Iranian authorities have executed at least 19 Baluchi citizens in the cities of Mashhad and Zahedan, four of which were on political charges.

