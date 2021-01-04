The Islamic Republic of Iran has restarted uranium enrichment toward a 20% target at its Fordow nuclear facility, a government spokesman said on Monday, January 4, according to the semi-official news agency Mehr and state news agency IRNA.

Taking nuclear enrichment towards 20% makes it easier for Iran to develop a nuclear bomb.

The enrichment would breach the nuclear deal negotiated between Iran and the international community in 2016, that stopped Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting of international sanctions.

Iran currently enriches its uranium stockpile up to around 4.5%, which is above the 3.67% cap imposed by the 2015 deal, but far short of the 90% that is considered weapons-grade. Iran, which insists that its nuclear programme is peaceful, has rolled back a number of commitments under the deal. It has said it is retaliating for the US economic sanctions that were reinstated in 2018 by President Donald Trump when he abandoned the accord, also known as the joint comprehensive plan of action (JCPOA). US President-elect Joe Biden, who will take office on 20 January, has said he will consider rejoining the nuclear deal so long as Iran returns to full compliance and commits to further negotiations. But the latest move Iran could hinder a bid by Mr Biden to re-enter the agreement.

Like this: Like Loading...