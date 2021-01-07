On Wednesday evening, some group of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters who invaded Giedam, Yobe State, in at least 10 gun trucks, were engaged in a fierce gun battle with troops of the Nigerian military.

Geidam, a Local Government Area in Yobe North close to the border with Borno state and the Niger Republic, came under attack around 5:50 pm.

It was gathered that residents of the community were warned about an imminent attack at about 2 pm on Wednesday when communities at the outskirts notified Geidam residents of ISWAP’ movements before advancing to the town.

Troops of the 159 Battalion of the Operation Lafiya Dole based in Geidam engaged the ISWAP fighters in a gun battle which many witnesses said was intense and terrifying.

An audibly terrified resident who spoke to Premium Times described the gunshots as massive.

“The gunshot outside is so much. I can’t talk now please,” the Geidam resident said.

Similarly, Abdulkarim Dungus, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, also informed the publication that he heard the Divisional Police Officer of Geidam firing from his gun when he tried to contact him.

“I called my DPO in Geidam and he is also under fire. I could hear the gunshot from him. He has promised to call back,” Dungus said.

Like this: Like Loading...