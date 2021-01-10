Coming as the second in one week, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents launched an attack on Gujiba town of Yobe on Saturday, just days after Geidam community was attacked and public properties destroyed.

A source in the community told Channels Television that the terrorists first laid ambush to a military patrol vehicle on the highway and later stormed the town.

It was gathered that the insurgents fired their weapons sporadically before proceeding to burn a primary school and construction work equipment.

The attack on Gujiba, a town that is about 30 kilometres from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, occurred just a few kilometres from the location where the Nigerian Army launched a new offensive at the 27 Brigade Tactical Headquarters, Buni Gari.

Buni Gari is less than seven kilometres from Buni Yadi which also accommodates the Nigerian Army Special Forces School.

The construction materials destroyed by the insurgents were to be used for major road projects in the state.

It would be recalled that in December, the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, flagged off the construction of Gujiba-Ngalda Road as part of efforts to rebuild critical infrastructure affected by the insurgency in the community.

The project is expected to be in two phases, with the first phase being the 40 km Gujiba-Mutai, while the second section will terminate at Ngalda.

