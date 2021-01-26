The Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, has said Nigeria lacks basic resources to facilitate optimum performance from police officers.

Mr Adamu, who featured on a Channels TV programme on Monday, January 25, said the police in Nigeria do a lot to keep the security integrity of the country in check, despite being underfunded.

He noted that the logistics for effective policing are available more in developed countries and this is the reason why Nigeria officers perform better when taken there.

Adamu said;

“When you have police as an organisation that is supposed to fight crime, to maintain law and order, the personnel of that organisation must be properly trained, must be properly equipped, must be given the necessary tools required for them to perform the functions for which they are recruited.

“It is only in Nigeria that you have police officers that don’t have the required logistics that they need to operate, but they struggle and make the society peaceful.

“When you take them out of the country, to an international environment where those logistics that are required for you to do policing job are there, you see them performing wonderfully well. And that’s why Nigerian police officers are acclaimed to be the best in the world.”

“Put Nigerian police officers side by side with even police officers from advanced countries; give them the same function; give them the same logistics; you’ll see the officers of the Nigerian police perform better than those that are coming from so-called advanced countries.

“I’m an example. A lot of police officers from those advanced countries worked under me and I directed them on what policing is and what should come out of them,” Adamu added.

