Yoruba activist and businessman, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has revealed that some Yorubas were part of those who razed his residence in the early hours of Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday morning, the activist’s home in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state, was set on fire by unidentified hoodlums.

Sunday Igboho however said he didn’t have the full details of those who committed the arson.

“What I find surprising is that some Yorubas are in support of the herdsmen to set my house on fire. I’m saddened by it. For now, I do not suspect anyone,” he said.

“When they knew they could fight, fire gunshots, and set a house ablaze, isn’t it where I stay that they are supposed to come? If they had come to the house where I stay, I would have had evidence because they won’t all escape.

“It’s either you meet their dead bodies or meet them with broken legs. I thank God that they applied wisdom by going to a house where they know that I don’t live and destroyed my properties and burnt it down.”

He also disclosed the value of damaged items in the residence could not be less than N50m.

Explaining how he heard the news of his house being set on fire, Igboho said the arsonists fired gunshots before breaking in.

“Around 3.30am today, my younger ones residing at my old house rushed to my gate to wake me up, saying some bandits came to the house, fired gunshots, broke the gate and set the house ablaze. The two people at the house managed to escape. By the time I got there, the bandits had escaped. So, we called firefighters to help us put out the fire.”

Sunday Igboho has been in the news recently for being against criminal herdsmen and their atrocities in Yorubaland which he says has prevented peace from reigning.

“These Fulanis are killing our brothers in our fatherland. They’re killing, raping, and kidnapping. All the things they are doing to us are not good. That’s why I’m trying to unite our people so that we can chase them away for peace to reign in Yorubaland,” he said.

