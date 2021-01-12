Ivanka Trump is reportedly planning to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20 against the wishes of her father, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump made it clear on Twitter that he won’t be present at his successor’s inauguration.

However, Ivanka is choosing to go, much to her father’s chagrin, as she is scrambling to save her aspiring political career.

“Ivanka is worried that her promising political career is in jeopardy and she’s doing whatever she can to save her reputation,” a White House insider told DailyMail.

However, Trump is against her decision.

“He said it’s an insult that she would even want to engage with the crooks that are trying to bring him down, said the insider, adding that Trump said the family must stand together and put on a united front.

“The president told his daughter that her presence at the inauguration will cost her thousands of supporters and would be the worst decision she could ever make, the insider added.

But Ivanka is convinced that by attending Biden’s inauguration she will come across as being a good sport and will gain future supporters, the source states.

“She said she has to protect her own political aspirations and isn’t about to muck it all up by attending her dad’s 2024 campaign kick-off which is set for the same day, she’s leaving that for her dad and Don Jr.

