Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal has disclosed that he had a tough time trying to be his best this season, however, noted that the Gunners are looking to climb the Premier League after a poor start to the 2020-21 campaign.

The Gabon international, since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, proved to be prolific enough for the club to hand him the skipper’s armband.

Aubameyang who failed to live up to fans’ expectations this season promised them that he will continue to give his all for the cause and believes he has what it takes to re-establish himself the club’s top striker.

The 31-year-old, while speaking to Sky Sports, said:

“From the beginning of this season I was struggling a lot but I think this is part of football.

“We gave a lot at the end of the season to win the FA Cup and to qualify for the Europa League because it was really important for the club.

“Sometimes you have ups and downs and you have to manage as best you can. I tried my best and until now it was not the best performance from me.

“I’m still positive. I think I can turn this around.”

Aubameyang said that it has been tough serving as a leader for his team-mates at a time where his individual performances have been sub-standard.

“It’s really hard to manage both but you have to be as positive as you can because the team needs you. I always try to give my best, not only on the pitch but also in the dressing room for the guys.

“Sometimes it’s hard and maybe you are not in the right mood but you have to find a way to change it and give positive vibes for the guys.”

Arsenal, so far, has won four games on the bounce and a win against Crystal Palace on Thursday would provide further momentum for the club next season.

“At the moment we are playing well and we have to follow this way.

“If we win a couple of games that are coming we can turn around the situation. We are not so far from the top six so this is the moment to be back in the competition.”

Like this: Like Loading...