Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has commended Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for his peace efforts in the South East.

Iwuanyanwu made the observation when he led a strong contender for the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, to Umahi’s Uburu country home.

While appreciating the Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) for the renewal of the Abakaliki Capital City and environs, the publisher and business mogul solicited the support of Ebonyi people to Obiozor’s candidature.

“After rigorous evaluation, we have discovered that Professor Obiozor’s qualification and pedigree are quite appealing and we are convinced that he is the right person we can give to SEGF and Ndigbo and not be disappointed. He is very sound, having served Nigeria in so many capacities. Also, he is the choice of Imo people,” Iwuanyanwu told Umahi.

Obiozor, who described Umahi as the best and brightest governor in the region, thanked the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State chapter, for choosing him as their consensus candidate and pledged to live up to expectation.

“Governor Umahi is one of our best and brightest. He is the governor of governors, an example of Igbo exceptionalism, Igbo capacity of turning difficult things into something.

“Igbo today are in a difficult situation and need maturity to solve problems. My aim is to assemble the Igbo. All we need is to create a common course,” the professor said.

Responding, Umahi lauded Iwuanyanwu for his unrelenting efforts at preserving Igbo identity and galvanising its unity.

He cautioned people of South East against unguarded utterances capable of igniting hostilities.

“I believe that opposition strengthens our position. But we can’t discuss the security of South East on the pages of newspapers. After all, we are still the safest in the country. We need a revolution in character and content. The Igbo were originally know for character,” the governor said.

While debunking allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari hated the Igbo, he insisted that the Igbo, especially Ebonyi, never had it so good as under Buhari.

