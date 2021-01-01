Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to swing into action and address the myriads of security and economic challenges confronting the country.

The IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, who reacted to the President’s New Year broadcast, said Buhari’s speech failed to inspire hope and confidence among the citizenry in the New Year.

Igbifa said the President failed to list practical measures that would be taken by his administration to address the menace of armed herdsmen, insurgency, rising and embarrassing incidents of kidnapping and other criminal activities making life in the country short and brutish.

Igbifa said people had expected the President to make announcement on far-reaching changes his administration had planned to make in the areas of security and the economy.

He said the people had wanted the President to announce immediate replacement of persons, who had reneged in their responsibilities in his cabinet and all the security architecture to inspire hope of new ideas and better results in the new year.

He said it was not enough to make a blanket statement on possible rejiging of security architecture adding that that the President should have mentioned specifics.

Igbifa further added that the President was silent on the challenges facing the Niger Delta region, which he said remained the mainstay of the country’s survival.

He said: “It is unimaginable that the President on his New Year speech failed to mention the challenges facing the Niger Delta region. He said nothing about the environmental degradation of the region, ecological problems, the Ogoni cleanup, the East-West Road and other challenges facing the Niger Delta region.

“Since he failed to say something on these issues, we want the President to know that we expect the completion of the East-West Road, relocation of oil multinational headquarters to the Niger Delta region, completion of Ogoni cleanup and improved federal presence in the Niger Delta region, the issues of restructuring and state police among other things.

“The President should address the security challenges in the Niger Delta region especially the menace of armed herdsmen terrorising our communities and rampart kidnapping. The Niger Delta needs better attention and our communities need development in the New Year,” he said.