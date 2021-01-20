Oba Darasimi

The Edo State Government has placed a reward of N250,000 for information that can lead to the re-arrest of escaped prisoners from Correctional Centres in the state.

This is as the government opened a portal for members of the public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing prisoners from the Medium Security Correctional Centres (MSCC) in Benin, the state capital to submit such credible information.

Managing Director Designate, Edo State Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), Emmanuel Magnus Eweka, in a statement, however, urged members of the public with useful information relating to the fleeing inmates to log into the portal to submit their reports.

According to him, the development was in line with the recent directive by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on the deployment of technology to ensure the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, while the sum of N250, 000 had been placed as reward for information that could lead to re-arrest of the inmates.

“The agency has built a website with the photographs of the fleeing inmates from the prisons, as part of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s drive and recent announcement to the public on new measures to recapture the inmates that escaped from prisons in Benin, the state capital.”

Eweka, however, noted that the information submitted on the portal by members of the public will be redirected to the Edo State Command and Control Centre, as well as security agencies for follow-up.

Youths armed with rifles and other dangerous weapons had attacked the two correctional facilities in Benin and freed 1,900 inmates during the recent #EndSARS protest that rocked the country.

Shortly after the jailbreak, Governor Obaseki accompanied by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo; Deputy Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Mr. Celestine Okoye; and the Controller of Correction Centre in Edo, Babayo Maisanda, paid an assessment visit to the prisons, when the governor gave the two-week ultimatum.

A few of the inmates have returned but more crimes have been traced to those who escaped from the prisons.

