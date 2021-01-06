Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened its portal for institutions to upload names of shortlisted applicants for the 2020/2021 admission.

The board said all admission processes must go through the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) for approval.

It noted that only qualified candidates as recommended by their institutions for admission will be approved by the board.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, said this in an interview with The Nation in Abuja.

Asked if the CAPS has been opened for the conduct of this year’s admission, the registrar said: “Of course, long ago. Any institution, not just public that wants to is already uploading.”

He also said most institution, particularly private had commenced admission.

The registrar, however, added that public universities were yet to fully kick-start the process partly because they are yet to conclude admissions for last year.

Prof Oloyede said: “Take note also that admission is not just for universities. There are polytechnics and colleges of education and except for the closure because of COVID-19, they are not affected by the strike.

“There are different stages of the session and therefore, it is not one size fits all.”

The registrar also said a date has not been fixed for the sale of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.