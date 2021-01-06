Tanya Roberts | NBC News

James Bond actress Tanya Roberts is dead. The 65-year-old is said to have died of a urinary tract infection that spread to her organs.

The former Bond Girl died on January 4 at around 9:30pm PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The news of her death comes after her agent Mike Pingel erroneously announced her passing some days ago.

Roberts who is known for her role in some classic films such as James Bond and Charlie’s Angels “collapsed after walking her dogs on Christmas Eve.”

Her representative said that Tanya was taken to a hospital where she was “put on a ventilator but never got better” though her death was unrelated to Covid-19.

Her agent confirmed she had died on Monday, but later announced she was still alive in the ICU.

Robert’s partner Lance O’Brien later explained the miscommunication of her death saying he had received a call from doctors saying that Roberts was still alive.

O’Brien explained that the miscommunication had occurred after “blubbering” to Roberts’s representative over the phone about an “end of life” visit with her in the hospital. He said:

“He goes, ‘What happened?’ And I say, ‘I just said goodbye to Tanya, and I got to see her beautiful eyes one last time.’ And after that, I’m just blubbering. The next thing I know, TMZ, OMG, is on my cell phone.”

O’Brien added that doctors then took Roberts off life support and told him that there’s “no chance” she’ll make it. He said:

“For all intents and purposes, she was gone. She’s been out of it for the last three days.”

In a new statement released following her death, Pingel said:

“With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts (age 65) last night on January 4, 2021 around 9:30pm PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. Her 18-year domestic partner Lance O’Brien received the phone call from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center last night at their home confirming her passing. “Roberts’ cause of death was from a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream. Today, January 5, 2021 at 10:00am PT, O’Brien picked up Roberts’ personal possessions from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.”

He added:

“Roberts was an animal rights activist. In lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to be given in Roberts name to the ASPCA. An online memorial for Tanya Roberts will be announced shortly. The family ask for privacy as they mourn her death.”

Roberts will be remembered for being one of Charlie’s Angels, which went on to become one of the most iconic TV shows in pop culture.

She played Julie Rogers for a year on the show before playing the role that she might be best remembered for. Tanya also starred as Midge Pinciotti in That 70’s Show for many years.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, Tanya had a career modeling and appearing in television adverts before turning to film acting in 1975 with the horror film Forced Entry. As a model in 1982, she posed for Playboy.

Speaking about being a Bond girl, Tanya once said: