Gombe State Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau has warned that 2021 might be more challenging, especially in the face of the second wave of COVID-19, which experts said could be more rampaging if people fail to adhere to the stipulated protocols.

He, nonetheless, urged residents to have positive mindset, in spite of the threat of the pandemic and other negative parameters waging war against the people’s well being.

“We shall thrive by the grace of God, who is in control of everything,” he said.

He recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic led to economic recession, which almost shut down the entire world.

Jatau called for sober reflection, urging Nigerians to be agents of positive change by imbibing virtues that could compliment government’s efforts for the people’s overall wellbeing.

He commended religious and community leaders, men, women and youths, and the media for their positive contributions to the harmonious coexistence that has encouraged sustainable development.

He applauded his boss, Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his proactive steps in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 and other developmental projects aimed at transforming the state, calling on the citizens to support the administration for more dividends of democracy.