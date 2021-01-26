A jealous wife has been arrested in Mexico after she reportedly stabbed her husband multiple times after finding old pictures of him having sex with another woman without realizing the images were actually of her.

The woman, identified only as Leonora R, was arrested last week after law enforcement was called to a home in the municipality of Cajeme, Sonora, to reports of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived they reportedly found that Leonora’s husband, identified as Juan N, had been stabbed multiple times on his legs and arms.

Police said the violent attack was sparked after Leonora found explicit pictures on Juan’s cell phone, showing him having sex with someone she believed to be another woman.

Without giving him time to explain himself, Leonora allegedly began stabbing Juan over and over again, while hurling insults at him.

Officers said Juan was eventually able to wrestle the knife out of his wife’s hands and asked her what photos she was talking about. He then explained to her that the photos were actually of him and her taken years earlier when they were just dating.

According to Dossier Politico, Leonora reportedly didn’t immediately recognize herself because the woman in the images was younger, thinner, and wearing make-up.

Juan told police he explained to his wife that he had recently found the images in an old email and saved them to his phone.

She soon realized she was the woman depicted and was immediately taken into custody and remains behind bars pending charges, local media say.

The extent of Juan’s injuries has not been disclosed by officials but the case has reportedly been referred to the public ministry of the state attorney general’s office.

Like this: Like Loading...