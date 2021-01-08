Jeffree Star Denies Allegations That He Had Intimate Relationship With Kanye West

Jeffree Star has spoken out about the rumours that he has had an affair with Kanye West and why he thinks he has been implicated according to a report by The Mirror.

The 35-year-old make-up artist woke up to find himself being cast as the ‘other man’ in the relationship between Kim and Kanye and he has hit back at the accusations.

In a 23-minute long video on YouTube, Jeffree gave a sassy response to the rumour, saying that he likes “very tall men” and that he has “never hung out” with Kanye and is finding all the speculation “really funny”.

He further confirmed that he is single and has never slept with Kanye. Jeffree also added that he’s “not sleeping with anyone” at the moment.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim, 40, is reportedly looking to divorce her husband of six years as their relationship hits an all-time low.

While the reality star stays at their $60 million Calabasas mansion, Kanye has been living at his $14 million ranch in Wyoming, with “no plans” to ever return to Kim and their children.

Jeffree has stated that he believes the reason why he has been linked to Kanye is because he had left Los Angeles behind to live in Wyoming as well.

Speaking about the furore surrounding him and Kanye, Jeffree said:

I woke up and my phone was blowing up, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what in the scandal is going on today?’ I honestly had no idea, right. I’m keeping to myself, I’m living in this beautiful state [Wyoming], I’m loving life. I can’t and then I was like how did we get to this moment, like how would this be made up — because we both live in the state of Wyoming?

Explaining why he moved to Casper, Wyoming, Jeffree said: