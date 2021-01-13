Candidate of the PDP for the 2020 Ondo Governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, speaks to reporters on September 5, 2020.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede on Wednesday closed his case at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure.

Jegede had on Tuesday presented witness against the declaration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the election.

The PDP candidate had earlier listed over 400 witnesses to prove his case at the Tribunal.

READ ALSO: Ondo Poll: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Akeredolu’s Validity To Contest APC Primaries

Counsel to Jegede, Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN, had informed the Tribunal that his clients are no longer interested in calling witnesses apart from the candidate himself.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Charles Uwensuyi- Edosomwan prayed the Tribunal more time to further study the petitions to be able to open their defence.

The hearing of the petition at the Tribunal was adjourned till January 19.