By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Jigawa local government service commission has sponsored the study of 664 staff at the cost of N83.97million to acquire additional qualifications in various institutions

The chairman of the commission, DIG Uba Bala (Rtd) stated this while briefing Newsmen on the achievements recorded by his commission in 2020, said the benefitting staff on level 7-16 were drawn across the 27 existing local government areas of the state, as part of commission’s continued effort to enhance service delivery.

DIG Bala Ringim explained that the commission has equally promoted a total number of 1,301 staff to a higher level in accordance to the stated law, saying 605 staff attended 32 workshops, seminars, and induction courses conducted during the year under review.

His words: “The commission is committed to providing service delivery and manpower development for the staff of local government areas of the state under level 6-16 ranging from discipline, training, promotion”.

The chairman stated further that a total number of 496 staff of local education authority and 411 from local governments have all retired from active service in the year 2020 and their benefits have been processed accordingly.

He added that 110 staff from local government and 47 from local education authority died while rendering active service, it has introduced an attendance register across the 27 LGA’s to further stop absenteeism.

