Joe Biden, the President-elect of the United States of America, has appointed Nigerian-born Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo into his cabinet.

The President-elect made the announcement when he named additional 20 members of the office of the white house counsel.

Badejo is a lawyer and an alumna of Berkeley Law College in the US and served as ethics counsel in the same office toward the end of the President Barrack Obama administration.

From Igbo-Bunu, Kabba-Bunu LGA of Kogi state, Badejo is the daughter of Prof Zachaeus Olorunnipa. Her older brother, Tolu Olorunnipa is the White House Correspondent of Washington Post.

She, alongside other lawyers of the office of white house counsel, will be advising the President, the executive office of the president, and the white house staff on legal issues pertaining to the president and the white house.

A statement on the Biden-Harris transition website said that Badejo was general counsel of the house select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis which was chaired by James Clyburn, house majority whip.

“Her prior government service includes serving as counsel for policy to the assistant attorney-general in the civil division of the US department of justice, ethics counsel at the white house counsel’s office and attorney-advisor at the administrative conference of the United States during the Obama-Biden administration, the statement read.

Biden will become the 46th President of the United States after his swearing-in slated for January 20, 2021

He defeated the incumbent President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election after scoring over 300 electoral college votes

Although Trump rejected the election result claiming electoral fraud, he could not provide proofs and has lost numerous cases he filed in court.

President Trump was, however, impeached on Wednesday, 13 January, for the second time having been accused of inciting his supporters to launch a deadly attack on US Capitol In a final push to stop the confirmation of Biden as the winner of the election by the congress.

Biden had earlier In December 2020 appointed a Nigerian-American, Osaremen Okolo, as member of his COVID-19 response team.

Before then, Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo has been appointed as deputy secretary of the treasury department.

