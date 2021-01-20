Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th US president, ending one of the most dramatic political transitions in American history, the inauguration took place at the US Capitol where there was extra-tight security after the building was stormed by violent pro-Trump protesters in a deadly riot on 6 January.
In his inaugural address, Mr Biden said it was a day of history and hope. Highlighting a message of unity after the turbulent Trump years, he promised to be a president for all Americans including those who voted against him.
Comments