The incoming president said: “There will be stumbles, but I will always be honest with you about both the progress we’re making and what setbacks we meet.

Mr Biden wants to pump $20bn into vaccinating Americans, including setting up mass vaccination hubs and dispatching mobile units to remote areas.

Two effective vaccines were delivered under the Trump administration, but health officials say the rollout needs to speed up.

According to Biden, the vaccine rollout in the United States has been a dismal failure this far but his administration aims to deliver 100 million jabs in 100 days.

The package also includes $50bn to expand testing and $130bn to help most schools reopen by the spring.