Former President Goodluck Jonathan has again reiterated that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen, no matter the geographical location.

He, therefore, called on leaders around the globe to quit the hunger of holding onto political offices. He said it is an urged that must resist.

Mr Jonathan’s reaction came shortly after the United States Congress was attacked by pro-Trump supporters. This saw the former President take to Facebook to air his views.

Jonathan wrote, “I have repeatedly said nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen, in any part of the world. Absolutely nobody. Again, I reiterate that it is better to lose power at the cost of gaining peace than to gain power at the price of losing the peace.

“As a leader, one must not just look unto one’s own interest, but the interest and the good of society. It is never too late to reject the venom and inject the serum of peace.”

It will be recalled that Jonathan congratulated his opponent in the 2015 general elections, Muhammadu Buhari, even before the results were fully announced.

“It is necessary to state that the highest purpose of leadership is to bring people together, even those that do not share in your philosophy. And you do not need an office to do that. All you need to achieve that height of leadership is conscience. Let us be men of conscience at this hour,” Jonathan added.

Like this: Like Loading...