By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos.

The Malcomines Polo team has lifted the prestigious Governor’s Cup at the just concluded 2020 Jos international Polo tournament as it outclassed visiting Keffi Pony six goals to four and half at the General Hassan Usman Katsina Polo field in Jos.

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, who is also the Grand patron of Jos Polo club, in his remarks at the closing ceremony of the week-long Polo tournament sponsored by NASCO, promised to upgrade the facilities at the polo ground to an international standard.

Meanwhile, the tournament attracted over 32 teams including players from England, Argentina and South African with the finale match between Jos Malcomines with a team of +14 handicap players against Keffi Pony with +12.

During the five chukkas play, which lasted for thirty five minutes, saw Hamisu Buba in his characteristics display spearheaded the onslaught alongside, Alejo Aramburu, Murtala Aliyu, Murtala Laushi and overwhelmed Keffi Pony that paraded top class players including Hon. Ahmad Wadada, Abdulmalik Badamasi, Santiago Marambio, and Aliyu Tijani.

In a related development, Governor Lalong has reassured to develop the facilities for the game of polo in Plateau State and also encourage grass-roots participation particularly among the younger generation for the growth of the game.

“As a Government, we are determined to consolidate on this positive development by supporting sporting events particularly polo which has a long and rich tradition in Plateau State.

“This is because apart from bringing together polo enthusiasts to enjoy the game, hosting a tournament such as this promotes tourism, economic prosperity and opens up Plateau State to the world.

“We are committed to consolidating on the peace of our State and also ensuring that we create economic opportunities for our people,” he noted inter alia.