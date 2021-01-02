



The year 2020 brought frightening COVID-19, the global lockdown and everyone forced to stay indoors. Spending most of the time indoors meant a change in focus and lifestyle.

More attention is being given to the house interior design to make the indoor space more relaxing and cheerful.







In comes the Jungalow style…

What Is The Jungalow Style?



Jungalow, a word created by combining jungle and bungalow, describes a decorating style that has recently gained in popularity. The Jungalow style focuses on comfort and coziness, with a bold expression of colour.

Plants are a big part of the Jungalow design. This makes creating indoor Jungalows the ideal project for gardeners wishing to add expressions of their hobby to their home decorating style.

Jungalow design includes bright colours and bold botanical prints, layered textiles, worldly accent pieces, as well as unique, thrifty finds and lots of plants. Lots and lots of plants!

The key to creating the Jungalow style is by incorporating aspects of your own personality and travels. Accent these with wood grains, baskets and woven furniture to create natural textures.

Offset these quieter hues with vivacious colours and patterns of fabrics, rugs and wallpapers. Add plants with striking foliage for that jungle atmosphere and you are well on your way to becoming an indoor Jungalow expert.

How To Make A Jungalow



Creating the Jungalow style in your own home is guided by the four simple aspects of this design- colour, patterns, global finds and plants. The following tips can help you get started.

Use White As Base Colour



White acts as a sponge to soak up tension and make indoor space more relaxing. White painted walls, furniture or bedding become the blank canvas on which decorating can commence.

Boldly Layer Bright Colours And Floral Patterns



From wallpaper to accent pillows, choose vivid patterns and dynamic colour palettes. Incorporate nature into the Jungalow design by fearlessly using home décor items printed with large leaves, multiple flowers or repeating patterns. The Jungalow design concept freely uses wall art and hangings.

Choose Plants That Make A Statement



Try a bowl of cacti and succulents for a dining room table centerpiece. Hang herbs from the pots and pans rack in the kitchen. Use a row of tall plants, such as bird of paradise, as a room divider. Try your hand at making a homemade macrame plant holder draped with trailing philodendron.







Incorporate global finds, unique pieces or thrift shop discoveries. Accent pieces that reflect nature fit seamlessly with indoor Jungalows. Try a brass animal planter, clay pottery or multicultural art pieces.