Adam Nuru, managing director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has opted to go on leave amid the allegation of marital infidelity.

A panel is currently probing the allegation against Adam Nuru, who has been accused of having an affair with a former official of the bank, Moyo Thomas, while she was married.

“The managing director volunteered to proceed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation of this scandal. Although it is a personal matter, the issue has gone really far and many allegations were made,” a source at the bank said.

Over 1,000 people had signed a petition to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), calling for the sack of Adam Nuru. The petition was initiated by friends of late Tunde Thomas who was married to Moyo.

They had alleged that Tunde died of depression after discovering that his supposed two children with Moyo belong to the FCMB MD. They therefore called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sack Nuru, while demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and an unjustifiable economic oppression by the elite (Adam Nuru) against the underprivileged in the society,” the petition read.

“The MD has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet. We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria, as the apex regulator, and the board of FCMB to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry.”

Ina released statement on Sunday, FCMB Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Diran Olojo, said the bank was aware of the allegations making the rounds against its MD. He, however, said the bank’s board of directors had already commenced a review into the matter, adding that its findings would be disclosed in due course.

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru, a former employee, Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased ex husband, Mr Tunde Thomas,” the statement read.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.

According to TheCable, the bank will issue another statement on the situation on Wednesday.

